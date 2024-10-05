1,992 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance
BATS:INDA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI India ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.