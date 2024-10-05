iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 929,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 899,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 497.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 286,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

