Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.92, but opened at $82.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albany International shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 29,480 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

