Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 62.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

