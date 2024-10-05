EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

