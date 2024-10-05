Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.