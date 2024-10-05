EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAWZ opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

