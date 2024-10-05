Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ExlService by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 15.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 220,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 79,231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 129,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

