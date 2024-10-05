Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 96,256 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 795.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,256 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Curis were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Curis by 79.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Curis stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.32. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative net margin of 468.18% and a negative return on equity of 327.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Curis Profile



Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

