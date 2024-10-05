EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,811.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 866,363 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 869,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 674,463 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

