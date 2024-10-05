EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF opened at $51.65 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.