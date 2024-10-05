Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $761,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956,366 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

UE stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. The business had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

