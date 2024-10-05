Rockland Trust Co. Sells 7,864 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $302,649,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.71. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

