Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $254.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.