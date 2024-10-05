First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.60% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

