2,852 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,852 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 117.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.