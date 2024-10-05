MRA Advisory Group Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,513.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $130.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

