LifePlan Financial LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

