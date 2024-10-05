First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 299 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.