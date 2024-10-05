SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Raised by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $419.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.77 and a 200-day moving average of $397.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

