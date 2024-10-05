Private Client Services LLC Buys 740 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

