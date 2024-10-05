Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

