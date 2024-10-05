Private Client Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Client Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYG opened at $81.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.