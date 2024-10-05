Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,275 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 327.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Read Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.