Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.