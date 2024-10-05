Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for about 1.1% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $434,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 24.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $292,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS CSM opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.