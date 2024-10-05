Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $105.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

