Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

