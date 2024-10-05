Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.