CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.0% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.