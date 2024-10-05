Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

REPYY stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.74. Repsol has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

