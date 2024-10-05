Grin Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $99,118.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,194.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00519771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00105416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00245736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00073811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

