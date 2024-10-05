Citigroup Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to “Strong-Buy”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

