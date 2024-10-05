Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $401.49 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Beldex has a market cap of $401.49 million and $11.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.75 or 0.03889017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,924,234 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,224,234 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

