Tellor Price Hits $62.05 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $62.05 or 0.00099773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $24.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,684,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,618,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

