GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Strong-Buy

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$55.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$59.00.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.6545901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94. In other news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total transaction of C$424,232.38. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 987,224 shares of company stock valued at $48,703,272. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.