Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $34.71 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and $56,632.56 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

