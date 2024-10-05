First Citizens Financial Corp Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

