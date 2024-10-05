Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $38,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

