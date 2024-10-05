10,523 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,460,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in AT&T by 305.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

