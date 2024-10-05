Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

