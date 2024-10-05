Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,115 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $379.22 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

