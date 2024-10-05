Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

