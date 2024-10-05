Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $282,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.1 %

ANAB opened at $35.03 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.