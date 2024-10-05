B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

