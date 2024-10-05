Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 400,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

