Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of GH stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

