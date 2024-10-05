Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Strong Sell”

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
