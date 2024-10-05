Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) versus Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Critical Contrast

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rightmove and Vivid Seats”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A N/A $0.86 9.63 Vivid Seats $775.60 million 0.95 $74.54 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rightmove and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 105.01%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Rightmove.

Profitability

This table compares Rightmove and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats 4.73% 57.44% 2.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Rightmove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Rightmove on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It also provides valuation and brokerage services, as well as engages in the sale of property data. The company serves property professionals, such as estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers, as well as landlords, surveyors, insurers, mortgage lenders, brokers, and local authorities. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.