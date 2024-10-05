ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded at Citigroup

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $651.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $641.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.35. ASM International has a 52-week low of $375.35 and a 52-week high of $813.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

